NEW YORK — Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.
A family visiting from Stillwater, Oklahoma, spotted the boy, about 8 months old, at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
He was wearing only a diaper and was in shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline.
No parent or guardian was present.
Police say the child showed no signs of trauma. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
It wasn't clear how long the baby had been in the water.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Florida bystander shoots gunman who opened fire at festival
A bystander who was lawfully carrying a firearm shot a gunman who had started firing at a back-to-school festival along Florida's Space Coast.
National
The Latest: US not worried about EU move on sanctions
The Latest on U.S. sanctions on Iran (all times local):
Nation
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
Witnesses watched in horror as a small plane banked low in sunny skies over a Southern California shopping center and then suddenly nosedived, crashing into a parking lot and killing all five people on board.
Nation
Officials: 2 drown in bad wave conditions on Lake Michigan
Authorities say beachgoers formed human chains along the shores of Lake Michigan to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for two drownings over the weekend.
Nation
Old case highlights confusion in curtailing Olympic abuse
Judges, event organizers and even some riders were caught off-guard earlier this year when a well-known equestrian judge got booted out of one of the…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.