PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Prosecutors say they have agreed to recommend probation for a former New Jersey preschool director accused of using a knife to threaten two 4-year-olds.
NJ.com reports that the Union County prosecutor's office says 64-year-old Adetokunbo Akinnaso pleaded guilty last week to two counts of fourth-degree child abuse in Superior Court.
Akinnaso was the director of the Dawn To Dusk Christian Childcare and Learning Center in Plainfield when prosecutors alleged she brandished a knife at two 4-year-olds brought to her office for disciplinary reasons earlier this year. The children weren't injured and the school district says she was immediately removed from her job.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office says Akinnaso agreed as part of her plea never to seek employment at a job working with children.
