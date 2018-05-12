BARCELONA, Spain — Catalonia's separatists have failed to elect a new leader for the restive Spanish region, likely leaving them with one more chance to form a government before a new election is called.
Candidate Quim Torra fell short on Saturday of the absolute majority of 68 votes needed to be elected in the first round. Torra, a fervent secessionist, will have another chance during a second round on Monday, when only a simple majority of more "yes" than "no" votes is required.
In-fighting among separatist parties left Quim two votes short. Four members of the radical far-left CUP party abstained.
The party plans to decide Sunday how its lawmakers will vote during the second round.
Catalonia's pro-independence parties risk an election being automatically triggered if they don't form a government by May 22.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.