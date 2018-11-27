WASHINGTON — Newly released tax records show an obscure nonprofit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backed Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

The Wellspring Committee made the contributions to the Judicial Crisis Network. The group said it was prepared to spend as much as $10 million or more in a pro-Kavanaugh advertising campaign. It set up confirmkavanaugh.com, calling Kavanaugh "a person of impeccable character, extraordinary qualifications, independence, and fairness."

Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice in early October after an acrimonious confirmation process that involved a woman accusing him of decades-old sexual assault when they were teenagers.

Conservative activist Neil Corkery is Wellspring's president and sole trustee. He previously was treasurer of the Judicial Crisis Network.