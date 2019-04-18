PEMBERTON, British Columbia — Canadian professional freeskier Dave Treadway has died in a backcountry accident north of Whistler. He was 34.
A statement on Treadway's website said he died Monday near Rhododendron Mountain, not far from his Pemberton-area home. Pemberton Search and Rescue confirmed it responded Monday after learning the skier had fallen about 100 feet into a crevasse.
Treadway is survived by wife Tessa and two young sons. Tessa also is pregnant with the couple's third child.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Memorial held for ex-Peru leader who killed self
The latest on former Peruvian President Alan García (all times local):
World
North Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided weapon
North Korea said Thursday that it had test-fired a new type of "tactical guided weapon," its first such test in nearly half a year, and a possible sign of its displeasure with deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.
World
Colombians stage kiss-a-thon in support of LGBT rights
Dozens of same sex couples kissed simultaneously outside an upscale shopping mall in Colombia's capital Wednesday, in the latest demonstration calling for LGBT rights in the South American country.
World
Bells of French cathedrals ring in tribute to Notre Dame
Bells of cathedrals across France rang in a moving tribute Wednesday to Notre Dame as firefighters and experts continued to keep the beloved but weakened landmark under close surveillance.
World
Vineeta Deepak to lead AP's coverage of South Asia region
The Associated Press on Wednesday named Vineeta Deepak, an experienced video journalist and bedrock member of its Indian staff, as its South Asia news director to lead coverage of a region stretching from the heights of the Himalayas to the tropics of the Indian Ocean.