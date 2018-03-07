PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A private school in Rhode Island has alerted its alumni that a former student is alleging she was sexually molested in the 1970s by a tutor who previously was accused of molesting students at another school.
The Providence Journal reports that The Wheeler School said Tuesday a former student alleges she was abused by Andrew Cohen when he was hired to tutor her when she was 12.
Cohen was a teacher at the nearby private Gordon School at the time. That school announced last month that an investigation found that Cohen raped or sexually abused multiple girls.
The now-69-year-old Cohen did not return a telephone call to his Coventry home Tuesday. He previously said he had no desire to discuss the allegations. He was never criminally charged.
