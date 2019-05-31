WAUPUN, Wis. — A Waupun prison inmate is facing charges after he was accused of trying to choke one correctional officer and punched another.
Both officers were taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital following the May 3 attack in the prison's health service unit. Twenty-seven-year-old David Byrd is facing charges of strangulation and suffocation and battery. Byrd is serving life in prison for a 2012 Milwaukee County homicide.
Prosecutors say Byrd attacked one officer who took his designer sunglasses and tried to choke the other officer who tried to intervene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
7 years in prison for Ponzi scheme defendant
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a $3 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded 37 people, many of whom were elderly.
Local
Guilty plea entered in fatal Duluth robbery
A defendant accused of killing a man during a robbery in St. Louis County has pleaded guilty to murder.
Local
Prisoner charged with attacking 2 guards
A Waupun prison inmate is facing charges after he was accused of trying to choke one correctional officer and punched another.
St. Paul
St. Paul trash collection system will go to voters, judge orders
The judge said the City Council violated the city charter by denying a referendum. Residents have until June 30 to contract with garbage haulers pending the vote.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis considers limiting landlords' ability to screen tenants
Landlords say applicants' criminal, eviction and credit history is relevant.