MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Corrections has agreed to give a former youth prison inmate who tried to hang herself $18.9 million.
Sydni Briggs tried to hang herself in her cell at the state's youth prison outside Irma in November 2015. Guards saved her but she suffered a brain injury and will require round-the-clock care the rest of her life.
She filed a federal lawsuit last year alleging staff ignored signs that she was contemplating suicide and failed to protect her.
DOC officials announced the settlement late Tuesday afternoon. Briggs' attorney, Eric Haag, didn't immediately reply to an email.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Eyewear website operator admits guilt in online fraud, again
An eyewear website operator who already served several years in prison after making violent threats to unhappy consumers across the U.S. pleaded guilty to new charges on Tuesday, admitting that he committed more online fraud after he was freed.
National
Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed
A federal judge on Tuesday freed a Kansas father fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh pending the outcome of his case.
National
The Latest: Governor offers to put state troopers at school
The Latest on the Florida school shooting (all times local):
National
Hospital cited over woman left in cold in hospital gown
Federal regulators have cited a Baltimore hospital in connection with a January incident in which a mentally ill woman was discharged and left at an open-air bus stop wearing only a flimsy gown and socks.
National
Court: Mexican family can't sue agent in cross-border death
A federal appeals court says a U.S. Border Patrol agent who fired his gun in Texas and fatally wounded a teenager across the Mexican border cannot be sued by the teen's family.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.