An unlicensed motorist has been sentenced to term of 4¾ years for spending the evening drinking booze, at times while driving, before she fatally ran over her boyfriend and sped away from their northwestern Minnesota home.

Beth R. Windus, 47, of Gonvick, was sentenced Monday in Polk County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death on Aug. 23 of Jonathon N. Sundquist, 51, outside the couple’s home on 420th Avenue SE.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Windus will serve the first three years in prison and the balance on supervised release. She also must pay nearly $6,400 in restitution.

A preliminary breath test given to Windus by a sheriff’s deputy soon after Sundquist’s death measured her blood alcohol content at 0.162%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

She acknowledged drinking four beers, a mixed vodka drink and a shot of whiskey in the time before hitting Sund­quist. She also admitted drinking beer while driving around with Sundquist that evening, the criminal complaint continued.

Windus’ driver’s license was revoked in 2016. She was on probation at the time of this incident for drunken driving and was under court order not to drink alcohol or visit bars or liquor stores.