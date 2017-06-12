A White Bear Lake serial scam artist whose swindling ways has twice cost him his license as a chiropractor has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for his latest misdeeds.

Randy Miland, 63, was sentenced last week in federal court in St. Paul for running a Ponzi scheme designed to pilfer hundreds of thousands of dollars from people he tricked into thinking were making sound investments. This term includes an order to pay about $214,000 in restitution to his victims and be on supervised release for three years after leaving prison.

Miland’s “trail of swindles has now led him straight to a lengthy prison sentence,” said Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman, whose agency regulates investment securities at the state level. “Over and over again, he stole people’s life savings with his fraudulent schemes.”

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said that Miland, who pleaded guilty in September to mail fraud and money laundering, “lied to and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from his friends and chiropractic patients.”

Miland has prior convictions in state and federal court for other fraud schemes dating back nearly 20 years.

In 1999, he was convicted in state court of theft by swindle, sentenced to a 55-month term and ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution to the victims. As of May 2016, he still owed nearly the entire amount of the restitution ordered.

In 2006, he was convicted in federal court of fraud, sentenced to more than three years in prison and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution to his victims. He still owes nearly half that amount.

In this most recent case, Miland solicited more than $500,000 from 10 investors, telling them he would invest the money. Instead, he used their money to pay personal expenses, including court-ordered restitution payments to victims of his prior scams, and to make Ponzi-type payments of purported investment returns to other investors.

In April 2015, Miland was stripped for a second time of his chiropractor’s license in connection with defrauding patients and others. The Minnesota Board of Chiropractic Examiners had reinstated his license in 2011, explaining that he had provided sufficient evidence that he was rehabilitated and met the conditions of his suspension and probation. That proved not to be the case, when a former patient and girlfriend complained that he had stolen $60,000 from her.