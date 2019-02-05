A St. Paul man has been sentenced to prison for driving drunk and being unlicensed when he hit and killed an Uber driver in north Minneapolis.

Emery J. Winford, 42, received a term of roughly 3½ years Monday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the crash on March 16, 2018, that killed Abdishakur A. Sandiko, 48, of Minneapolis.

Winford, who pleaded guilty earlier to criminal vehicular homicide, will serve about 2¼ years in prison and the balance on probation.

Winford has been convicted five times for driving after his license has been either revoked or suspended, according to state records.

According to police, San­diko was heading east on Plymouth Avenue with a customer about 9 p.m. when his car was hit by the SUV driven by Winford on southbound Lyndale Avenue.

The collision sent San­diko's car into an electrical box, causing a power failure that lasted several hours.

Police said Winford ran a red light and was probably speeding at the time of the crash.