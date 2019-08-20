NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Authorities say a prison food employee who was smitten with an Indiana inmate smuggled a wedding ring behind bars.

Online court records show Rebecca Landers pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking with an inmate, a misdemeanor. A felony charge of official misconduct was dropped. She was jailed for four days before her guilty plea, and won't face any additional time behind bars.

Investigators at the Department of Correction quote the 46-year-old Landers as saying she was in love with Chad Shackelford and planned to have him move in with her when he's released in 2022.

The Muncie Star Press reports that Landers, a Muncie resident, worked for a private contractor at the New Castle Correctional Facility in New Castle.