COLUMBIA, S.C. — Corrections officials from around the country are heading to Washington to discuss what they call their biggest security threat: cellphones in the hands of inmates.
The Federal Communications Commission is hosting a meeting Wednesday with law enforcement and prisons officials. The event makes good on Chairman Ajit Pai's promise last year that he would open a dialogue on the issue and report his findings to Congress.
Prison officials say cellphones — smuggled into their institutions by the thousands, by visitors, errant employees, and even delivered by drone — are dangerous because inmates use them to carry out crimes.
Some advocate cell signal jamming as a way to fix the problem. But wireless industry groups say they worry signal-blocking technologies could thwart legal calls.
