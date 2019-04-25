The number of people held in American prisons and jails declined again in 2017, continuing a slide that has continued since that population peaked in 2009, according to Justice Department data released Thursday.

A report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics states that "the number of prisoners under state or federal jurisdiction" by the end of 2017 had dropped to 1.48 million people, down from 1.61 million in 2009. The vast majority were held in state-run facilities, while a smaller share were in federal prisons. At the end of 2017, states held 1.3 million prisoners, down 1% from the end of the previous year. (Some states combine prisons and jails.) The report also touches on significant racial divergences, with incarceration rates among black people far exceeding those for white people.

Criminal justice reform has been a notable area of bipartisan agreement in Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump last year signing a sweeping bill whose goals included reducing sentences for some federal inmates. The topic has united conservatives and liberals, providing an area of common ground among lawmakers and others who say the nation's criminal justice processes are unfair, expensive and otherwise significantly flawed.

"The declines in prison and jail populations reported by the Department of Justice today are encouraging, but still fall far short of what is necessary to end mass incarceration anytime soon," Marc Mauer, executive director of the Sentencing Project, an advocacy group that promotes reform, said in a statement.

According to the Sentencing Project, six states — California, New York, New Jersey, Alaska, Connecticut and Vermont — have cut their prison populations by at least 30% in the past two decades, a reduction the group attributed to "a mix of changes in policy and practice" in those jurisdictions.

Mauer said in his statement that the drops in prison populations were "heavily influenced by a handful of states" significantly reducing the number of prisoners they held, while a number of other states either saw modest declines or increases.

The overwhelming majority of the overall prison population by the end of 2017 included people sentenced to more than one year; this group accounted for 97% of all prisoners, with the rest either sentenced to less time or awaiting sentencing.