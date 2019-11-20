Prior Lake five-star recruit Dawson Garcia, who kept several schools and fan bases in suspense with his decision on the last day of the early signing period, announced Wednesday that Marquette is his pick to play college basketball.

The 6-11 forward chose the Golden Eagles over the Gophers, Indiana and Memphis in large part because of the strong relationship with Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski and his staff. They made the senior feel the most comfortable since recruiting him as a sophomore in high school.

Garcia, who announced his decision at his high school, is ranked No. 22 nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com. He is considered No. 2 in the state of Minnesota behind five-star Minnehaha Academy guard Jalen Suggs.

Garcia made a big leap in national rankings after a breakout summer playing for D1 Minnesota’s AAU program and winning MVP of Team USA’s gold medal run at the 3-on-3 U18 World Cup. He went from a borderline top-100 to consensus top-30 prospect for most recruiting sites.

Next came scholarship offers from blue bloods such as Kansas and North Carolina.

But Garcia took official visits to Minnesota, Memphis and Indiana in September and October. After being enamored during a Marquette visit as a junior last year, Garcia made a second trip to Milwaukee earlier this month to make sure it was the right choice.

Dawson Garcia, right, was congratulated by a friend moments after announcing Wednesday that he will play college basketball next year at Marquette.

Wojciechowski last tapped into the talent pool in the Twin Cities when he landed DeLaSalle’s Sacar Anim in 2015 and Champlin Park’s Theo John in 2017.

Garcia is the sixth Minnesota high school player to commit to a high-major Division I program in the 2020 class. The others are Park Center’s Dain Dainja (Baylor), East Ridge’s Ben Carlson (Wisconsin), Eastview’s Steven Crowl (Wisconsin) and Rochester Mayo’s Gabe and Mason Madsen (Cincinnati).