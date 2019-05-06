The family of a Prior Lake man who died Sunday while on vacation in Mexico is awaiting information about the circumstances leading to his death.

Artem Moskovkin, 30, was found Saturday morning in the garden of the Riviera Maya resort he was staying at. He was conscious but unable to speak and had severe injuries, including broken ribs and a punctured lung, said his brother Igor Moskovkin. He lost consciousness on the way to the hospital and didn't regain it. He died Sunday.

"It looks like someone else was involved but we don't know what happened," Igor said.

Artem was an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq. His family moved to the U.S. as refugees in 1995, fleeing religious persecution in Russia.

"He survived so much," his brother said. "Then to have this happen on his vacation ... it's a tragedy."