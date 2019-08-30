Sam Emmerich sparked Prior Lake with a batted-down pass against Gophers recruit Jonathan Mann and scored a rushing touchdown in a 28-13 victory over Rosemount.

"I think I only had to match up with him once, and it worked out for me," Emmerich, a senior linebacker and running back, said about the Irish's star senior wide receiver.

Prior Lake's defense contained Mann on Thursday and kept Rosemount out of the end zone until the final 3:36.

By that time the Lakers led 28-6. Emmerich scored the Lakers' second touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run for a 14-6 lead after running back Cam Miller scored in the third quarter. Tyler Shaver added a 2-yard touchdown run and senior quarterback Nate Raddatz a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"When I heard I was getting the ball, I knew I was going to score. There was no stopping me," Emmerich said.

Prior Lake didn't score in the first half, when Rosemount took a 6-0 lead on field goals by senior Nathan Whiting. The Lakers then held the Irish without points until senior quarterback Trevor Armborst found junior wide receiver Terrance Campbell for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Prior Lake running back Sam Emmerich (33) celebrated his third-quarter touchdown that put the Lakers ahead 14-6. Rosemount at Prior Lake football, 8-29-19. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Rosemount recovered the onside kick but lost possession on a Lakers interception.

"We all knew we hadn't beat them in a while coming in here," Emmerich said. "The only thing we wanted was a win there."

MATTHEW DAVIS