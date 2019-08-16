Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante was charged Friday with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, according to the Scott County attorney’s office.

Detectives from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested Plante, 36, on Wednesday night without incident at his home in Prior Lake. He was taken to the Scott County jail and scheduled for a bail hearing Friday, officials said.

Plante has been placed on leave with the city. Assistant City Manager Lori Olson will handle his duties in his absence, and the City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to review the situation.

“The public rightfully expects that our city employees will conduct themselves in a way that does not undermine the public’s trust,” said Mayor Kirt Briggs in a statement.

The assault allegedly occurred Wednesday morning, according to a release from the city.

“We take these types of situations very seriously,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen, in a written statement. “I anticipate that people will have questions about this incident and many of these questions will be addressed in the county attorney’s charging documents.”

Plante served as an assistant county attorney and county administrator for Wabasha County before taking the job in Prior Lake this spring. He has a law degree from Hamline University.