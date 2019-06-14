In a game with a margin for error so thin it could slip through the woven pocket of a lacrosse stick, Prior Lake's 4-3 state tournament semifinal victory against Eden Prairie turned early in the second half Thursday.

Officials disallowed an apparent goal by No. 3-seeded Eden Prairie (14-4) on a crease violation, keeping the Eagles' lead at 2-1.

Prior Lake (15-3), the No. 2 seed, pounced with three consecutive goals in a little more than three minutes, two from Riley Bachinski and one from Conor Miller — all on Luke Bloedow assists.

"That was huge because our defense wasn't letting anything up, really," Bloedow said.

"They were running a zone, and when we were able to get things going before they set up, we got open looks."

The Lakers' 4-2 lead drew concerns on the Eagles' portion of the sideline at Minnetonka High School.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Jack VanOverbeke, who scored five goals, tried to get around Cadets defender Ben Mansur.

"That was a tough swing to have there," Eden Prairie coach Ryan Ward said. "Both teams have tough defenses, and it was one of those games where they got a few more bounces."

Defending state champion Prior Lake struck first on Bachinski's first of three goals. Then Eden Prairie, seeking its first title game appearance since winning the 2014 championship, answered with goals from Collin Penn and Will Foster. Penn scored again with 27 seconds left but Prior Lake prevented the equalizer.

DAVID LA VAQUE

Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, St. Thomas Academy 3: Junior Jack VanOverbeke finished with five goals and three assists, including three consecutive goals in a 4:43 span late in the first quarter, to lead the Red Knights (18-0) over the Cadets (15-3).

Benilde-St. Margaret's controlled play by keeping possession and letting plays develop in the offensive end. They outshot the Cadets 21-6.

"If we have the ball, they can't score," VanOverbeke said. "If we hold it more, we have more opportunities to score."

Red Knights coach Rob Horn had a slightly different take on the team's style: "We don't consider ourselves to a ball control team. We just don't turn the ball over."

Jackson Leischow got the scoring started for the No. 1-seeded Red Knights 1:01 into the game on a shot from the middle of the field.

The Red Knights broke open the game with goals from Kalam Storrs, Paddy Burns and Matt Dowden in the third quarter. Storrs later scored his second goal in the fourth quarter.

"We talk about starting the quarters strong," VanOverbeke said. "If we come slow in the third, it gives them hope. If we come out fast and put pressure on them, it takes them out of their game."

Bjorn Kilen got the Cadets' first goal 2:46 into the second quarter and Luke Williams scored with 1:59 left to make it a 5-2 deficit at halftime. Williams later scored his second goal in the fourth quarter.

JOE GUNTHER