Printing the political

Three printmakers investigate topics both personal and political in the Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition, the culmination of a nine-month residency. Connor Rice employs industrial-feeling materials like wood and metal chains as ways to frame prints that discuss the exploitation of black identity. Installation/performance artist and printmaker Nancy Julia Hicks weaves family history into work that addresses neocolonialism and what Hicks calls "the historic violence perpetuated by the everyday." Palestinian-American artist Lamia Abukhadra also investigates family while examining how and why colonialism displaced most of her relatives after the Arab-Israeli War of 1948. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 Sat. through July 13. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Mpls. Free. 612-871-1326 or highpointprintmaking.org)

Alicia Eler