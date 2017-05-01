LONDON — Prince William and his wife Kate have released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her 2nd birthday.
The photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge was distributed Monday, one day before Charlotte turns two.
It shows Charlotte on the grounds of Anmer Hall, the family's country home, wearing a yellow cardigan sweater decorated with images of sheep.
The family is expected to spend more time in London in the coming years. Their London base is at Kensington Palace.
Charlotte's older brother Prince George, 3, plans to attend a London school in September.
