Considered the U’s highest honor, it will be given to Prince “in recognition of his remarkable talent, enduring influence in music and his role in shaping the city of Minneapolis.”

President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha will deliver the degree to Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson. Students from the U’s School of Music will perform a tribute to Prince.

A graduate of Minneapolis Central High School, Prince never attended college. Minnesota's other musician in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bob Dylan was enrolled at the U for a short period of time.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Ted Mann Concert Hall. It is free and open to the public but general-admission seats need to be reserved in advance.