With the Super Bowl back in Minneapolis, there was a good chance fans would see a nod to the great, recently departed Prince sometime during Sunday’s game. The logical place would be the halftime show starring Justin Timberlake, who considers Prince a big influence.

On Saturday, an NFL source confirmed to the Star Tribune that Prince indeed will be a big part of the halftime show — appearing as a hologram.

But the tribute proved instantly controversial with Prince fans and associates, with many saying their outcry stemmed from Prince himself having called such high-tech efforts “demonic.’’ And a tweet late Saturday from a longtime Prince friend raised the possibility that plans had changed.

In a 1998 interview with Guitar World magazine, Prince was asked about the advent of technology that could make posthumous collaborations possible.

“Everything is as it is, and it should be,” he said. “If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing, it really is demonic.”

Sheila E., Prince’s longtime friend and drummer, tweeted objections Saturday after word spread of the halftime plans.

“Prince told me don’t ever let anybody do a hologram on me. He meant it,” she said in an interview Saturday evening. “He thought it was demonic.

“I don’t think it’s cool at all. You can’t bring him back,” she continued. “He did the best Super Bowl halftime ever. You can’t top that. Having him in a hologram is going to be weird. I won’t be able to watch it.”

Late Saturday, Sheila E. tweeted she had talked with Timberlake, and he “shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans,” adding, “There is no hologram.”

A Friday rehearsal included a hologram as part of the show, the NFL source said.

Prince’s 2007 performance in the pouring rain at the Super Bowl in Miami is widely considered one of the best halftime shows ever.

During a news conference Thursday, Timberlake called Prince “the greatest all-around musician I can think of.” While declining to give specifics of the show, Timberlake teased, “We’re doing a few things with this halftime show they’ve never quite done before.”

Longtime fan Heidi Vader of Minneapolis seemed torn about the possibility of a Prince hologram. “It breaks my heart,” said Vader, co-founder of the Purple Playground, a nonprofit to honor Prince. “He didn’t want it. I’d much prefer videos of him that already exist. But I understand the need to make money. And if this helps bring him into more lives and homes and people get inspired by it, then so be it.”

Some of Prince’s heirs chimed in on social media. Prince’s sister, Sharon L. Nelson, tweeted Saturday night that “UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES did we approve of this!” Prince’s estate administrator can make decisions without the heirs.

Musical holograms have become a minor trend in recent years. In 2007, a hologram of Elvis Presley was featured in a duet with Celine Dion on “American Idol.” In 2012, a hologram of Tupac Shakur appeared at the Coachella festival. In 2014, Michael Jackson moonwalked via hologram at the Billboard Music Awards.

Last April, on the final day of the Celebration festival at Paisley Park, various former Prince bandmates performed two songs live with Prince singing in video images on a giant screen behind the stage.

Meanwhile, Prince’s estate has authorized a video concert of him performing, accompanied by live musicians, at Target Center on April 21, the second anniversary of his death.

