Paisley Park will partner with the Minneapolis Public Schools to allow students free access to Prince’s museum and music-education opportunities. The program will start with the FAIR School in downtown.

In a statement, Minneapolis schools superintendent Ed Graff said, “As an avid Prince fan and strong proponent of arts education, I am excited for Minneapolis students to benefit from this partnership with Paisley Park. It’s fitting that this wonderful opportunity is starting with the FAIR School, which is a magnet high school in downtown where the arts are integrated in all academic areas.”

FAIR stands for Fine Arts Interdisciplinary Resource.

Other than free tours of Paisley Park for these students, no other details were announced.

Prince, a graduate of Minneapolis Central High School, was a strong advocate for education, especially in the arts. Without fanfare and publicity, the music icon donated to various schools around the country, including Harvest Prep and Seed Academy in Minneapolis, Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. and Marva Collins Preparatory in Chicago.

Paisley Park, Prince’s recording complex in Chanhassen, opened as a museum in October 2016, six months after he died.