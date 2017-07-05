John Blackwell Jr., longtime drummer for Prince, died Tuesday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor one year ago. He was 43.

His passing was announced on his Instagram page by his wife, Yaritza, who thanked fans and friends for their support.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina and an alumnus of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Blackwell joined Prince’s band, The New Power Generation, in 2000. The two collaborated for 15 years, during which time Blackwell also performed alongside other pop stars like Justin Timberlake and Patti LaBelle.

Last year, following a performance in Tokyo, Blackwell was diagnosed with two brain tumors and was forced to retire after doctors removed a portion of his brain while removing the tumors, costing him use of his left arm. A GoFundMe page had been started to help Blackwell and his family pay for the treatment and rehab procedures, with the page earning over $80,000 in donations.

Blackwell’s death has been met with tributes from his peers, including Morris Day and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Read some of the tributes below.