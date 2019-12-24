LONDON — Prince Philip has left hospital after being treated for what Buckingham Palace called a "pre-existing condition."
The 98-year-old is expected to join the rest of Britain's royal family for Christmas at Sandringham House in eastern England.
Live footage Tuesday showed the prince leaving the hospital on foot and entering a vehicle unaided.
Philip had been in the private hospital since Friday. His admittance was said to have been a "precautionary measure."
Buckingham Palace would not go into details about Philip's ailment or the nature of his treatment.
Philip's decision to retire from public duties in 2017 was not health-related, Buckingham Palace said at the time.
