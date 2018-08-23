Not only did filmmaker Spike Lee snag an unreleased solo piano version of Prince doing the spiritual “Mary Don’t You Weep” for his new must-see movie, “BlacKkKlansman,” but Lee also made a video of the song that can be found on YouTube.

Well, it’s billed as video. Frankly, it’s more like a lengthy trailer for the movie, with both quick scenes and still photos from the movie. Still, it’s great to have access to this one-of-a-kind Prince recording. (The song is played during the closing credits of the film.)

Oh, there’s a surprise at the very end of the video: A photo of Prince and Lee together. (Here's a screen grab below.)

The photo was apparently taken at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game but you remember that Prince and Lee had a working relationship, don't you?

Prince provided the 13-song soundtrack for Lee’s 1996 movie “Girl 6.” They were mostly old Purple songs save for the new “Girl 6” and two previously unreleased older tracks, “She Spoke 2 Me” and “Don’t Talk 2 Strangers.”