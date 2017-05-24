Prince performing in 1996 with then-wife Mayte Garcia. That year, their son died days after birth. (AP Photo/Honolulu Star Bulletin, Kathryn Bender)

An extortion attempt from 1997 and three threatening telephone messages from 2005 are the public contents of Prince's FBI file. Weeks after Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose last year, the Star Tribune filed a request for his file under the Freedom of Information Act. It took the FBI a year to release four pages, which were partially redacted. Thirteen additional pages were withheld entirely on the grounds that releasing them would be an "unwarranted invasion of personal privacy" or could reveal the identity of a confidential informant.

The first record is handwritten, and indicates that someone was threatening to sell personal documents to the media. What those records were about is whited out from the records, but the document goes on to discuss the death of Prince's baby, which "is also being investigated by authorities," although they have "declined federal prosecution..." The date of the complaint, March 28, 1997, coincides with the famously private pop star's effort in court to keep two former employees from talking to the news media about the death of his son, from natural causes.

Months earlier, a London tabloid had reported about the infant's death, based on interviews with those employees, but any connection of the FBI complaint with that case isn't clear. The employees believed the baby should never had been taken off life support, but investigators did not find any wrongdoing.

The second complaint involves a woman who was calling Prince's office "threatening to make his life miserable, and threatening bodily harm. Caller also threatens to commit suicide." Thirteen days later, federal prosecutors declined to take the case.

