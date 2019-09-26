LONDON — Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.
They said Thursday that Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Buckingham Palace says the couple became engaged during a weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.
The 31-year-old princess is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Andrew and Sarah said in a statement they are "thrilled" with the engagement.
"We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future," they said.
Their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel's Netanyahu begins coalition hunt amid deadlock
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began Thursday the daunting task of trying to cobble together a coalition government amid political deadlock that emerged from this month's repeat elections, which had no clear winner.
World
Aftershock injures dozens of quake survivors in Pakistan
A 4.4 magnitude aftershock injured dozens of people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It comes two days after a powerful earthquake there killed 37 people and injured hundreds.
World
Ericsson: Q3 result will be hit by $1.2B from US probes
Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson AB says its third-quarter earnings will be hit by a 12 billion Swedish krona ($1.2 billion) provision to settle U.S. investigations into past corruption allegations.
World
The Latest: French parliament's moment of silence for Chirac
The Latest on former French President Jacques Chirac's death (all times local):
World
The Latest: EU still waiting for Brexit proposals from UK
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):