MOSCOW, Idaho — Sayeed Pridgett posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Montana defeated Idaho 82-71 on Saturday night.
Mack Anderson had 15 points for Montana (14-10, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 14 points. Josh Vazquez had 11 points.
Trevon Allen scored a career-high 36 points for the Vandals (6-17, 2-10). Gabe Quinnett added 14 points.
The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Montana defeated Idaho 67-63 on Jan. 18. Montana takes on Weber State at home on Thursday. Idaho takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.
