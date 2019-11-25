BERLIN — Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden's Green Vault, one of the world's oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels.
German media reported Monday that the damage could run into the high hundreds of millions of dollars.
Dresden police said investigators were at the scene. They planned to provide further information over the course of the day.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
South Africa to reopen unsolved sexual offense cases
South Africa's president says a project to reopen unsolved sexual offenses cases soon will be rolled out across the country, and he calls violence against women and children "a great shame on our nation."
World
Dutch queen arrives in Pakistan on 3-day visit as UN rep
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit as a U.N. representative for inclusive finance.
World
Australia investigates China plot to plant spy in Parliament
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that allegations of a Chinese plot to plant an agent into Australia's Parliament are "deeply disturbing and troubling."
World
Mitsubishi, Chubu to take over Dutch energy giant Eneco
Dutch energy company Eneco says it has agreed to a proposed 4.1 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) takeover by Japanese corporations Mitsubishi and Chubu.
World
Doctors say ailing Assange needs medical care in hospital
More than 60 doctors have written to British authorities asserting that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange urgently needs medical treatment at a university hospital.