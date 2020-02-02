STOCKTON, Calif. — Jahbril Price-Noel came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Pacific to a 66-58 win over San Diego on Saturday night.
Price-Noel hit 8 of 10 shots.
Broc Finstuen had 11 points for Pacific (17-8, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Jahlil Tripp added six rebounds. Amari McCray had 11 rebounds.
Braun Hartfield scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Toreros (8-16, 1-8). Finn Sullivan added 11 points.
Pacific takes on San Francisco on the road on Thursday. San Diego matches up against Saint Mary's at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Struggling to super: Mahomes directs stunning rally to lead Kansas City to victory
Patrick Mahomes turned what had been the worst game of his life into the greatest moment of his short career in the 31-20 victory over San Francisco.
Vikings
Great game offers no clarity on Super Bowl path for Vikings, Cousins
The two paths the Vikings could take at quarterback in their quest to win a Super Bowl were on display in Sunday's game. But the game really just raised more questions.
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.