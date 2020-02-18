CBS has canceled tapings of “The Price Is Right” this week following the violent death of Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to host Drew Carey.

Harwick, a well-known family therapist and author, was killed at age 38, allegedly by former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse on Saturday.

Episodes of “The Price Is Right” that were scheduled to tape on Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed until the week of Feb. 24 or March 2, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Police found Harwick unconscious with multiple blunt force injuries on Saturday morning while responding to a report of a woman screaming near the therapist’s Hollywood Hills home. She died at a hospital. Authorities have since arrested 41-year-old freelance photographer Pursehouse on suspicion of murder.

Per court records, Harwick twice applied for restraining orders against Pursehouse before she died.

Carey, who succeeded Bob Barker as emcee of “The Price Is Right” in 2007, dated Harwick for two years before the pair split in 2018, months after announcing their engagement. Upon news of Harwick’s death, the veteran comedian described himself in a statement as “overcome with grief.”

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

Because “The Price Is Right” records its episodes several months in advance, the postponement likely won’t delay the shows’ air times.