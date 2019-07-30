Price increases and new business helped Ecolab overcome rising freight costs and unfavorable currency exchanges to increase profits 5% in the second quarter.

The St. Paul-based cleaning chemicals and water filtration giant on Tuesday reported net earnings of $369 million, or $1.26 per share, for the quarter ending June 30.

Excluding one-time items — such as the $58 million special charges associated with both an efficiency initiative and the planned separation of Ecolab’s $2.4 billion “upstream energy” oil drilling chemicals business — adjusted earnings were $1.42 a share for the quarter, a penny better than analysts expected on average.

Sales rose 2% to $3.76 billion, missing analysts’ revenue estimates by $30 million.

Ecolab’s stock price rose 2% to $205.75 per share in early trading Tuesday.

In a statement, CEO Douglas Baker praised results.

“Second quarter results were as expected, with continued strong gains in our industrial and ‘other’ segments and improved growth in the institutional segment,” he said.

Baker noted sales growth proved solid despite flat sales in the soon to be divested upstream energy division. That division will be spun off into a separate public company in mid 2020.

As for the rest of Ecolab’s businesses, strong pricing and new business helped drive growth during the quarter.

On a same currency basis, Ecolab’s largest business, Global Industrial, saw sales jump 8% to $1.39 billion as water filtration and processing demand grew in the unit that serves manufacturers from paper to food and pharmaceutical firms.

Ecolab’s second largest business, serving institutional customers, saw sales jump 4% to $1.32 billion during the quarter as demand rose for cleaning chemicals and services provided to restaurants, hotels and military bases.

In contrast, sales of Ecolab’s energy business rose just 1% to $840 million.

Ecolab reiterated its full year 2019 forecast, saying it still expects adjusted earnings to rise 10 to 14% to reach $5.80 to $6.00 per share.