Gov. Tim Walz issued a trio of executive orders Friday banning people from selling necessary goods at excessive prices during the COVID-19 emergency and expanding the ability of the Department of Human Services to respond to Minnesotans’ needs.

The governor is responding to reports of price gouging, including exorbitant prices for food, hygiene and cleaning products. His executive order states that starting 5 p.m. Saturday people are prohibited from selling essential goods at “an unconscionably excessive price” of 20% or more than their cost before the coronavirus emergency.

People violating the order could face fines of up to a $10,000 for each sale.

Two other executive orders Walz issued Friday aim to loosen some of the regulations around programs and services administered by the Department of Human Services to ensure they are available to Minnesotans.

One change would give the DHS commissioner the power to waive or modify a wide range of requirements for services, such as in-person assessments and work or community engagement requirements.

Another order allows the department to seek federal authority to waive or change federal requirements for programs, including the Minnesota Family Investment Program, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare. The executive order aims to ensure enrollees remain covered, providers are able to participate and the programs can receive maximum federal funding.

The three actions are the latest in a series of executive orders the Democratic governor has issued since declaring a “peacetime emergency” to handle the outbreak.

Walz’s use of executive orders has faced some pushback from Senate Republicans, who have criticized his decision to temporarily shut down restaurants and other nonessential businesses. The governor said in an interview Friday with WCCO Radio that while he is “cognizant that this is not all about executive action,” he has stressed to legislators that “time is of the essence.”

The state’s Executive Council is scheduled to meet Friday to approve the latest executive orders. That council is made up of Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, along with the three other constitutional officers — the secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor.

Staff writer Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.