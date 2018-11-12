Comings and goings

The still-unofficial trade of Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia is not the first time the Timberwolves have jettisoned or acquired prominent players in-season:

Feb. 18, 1995: Donyell Marshall to Golden State for Tom Gugliotta.

Feb. 22, 1996: Christian Laettner and Sean Rooks to Atlanta for Andrew Lang and Spud Webb.

Feb. 18, 1998: Doug West to Vancouver for Anthony Peeler.

March 11, 1999: Three teams orchestrated these changes: Chris Carr, Bill Curley and Stephon Marbury from Wolves to New Jersey; Paul Grant from Wolves to Milwaukee; Terrell Brandon from Milwaukee to Wolves; Elliot Perry from Milwaukee to New Jersey; Sam Cassell and Chris Gatling from New Jersey to Milwaukee; Brian Evans and a 1999 first-round draft pick (Wally Szczerbiak) from New Jersey to Wolves.

Jan. 26, 2006: Dwayne Jones, Michael Olowokandi, Szczerbiak and a 2009 first-round draft pick (later traded back to the Wolves) to Boston for Marcus Banks, Mark Blount, Ricky Davis, Justin Reed, a 2006 second-round draft pick (Craig Smith) and a 2008 second-round draft pick (Nikola Pekovic).