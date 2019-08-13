6 p.m. at New York • No TV, 106.1-FM

Preview: The Lynx and Liberty will both be looking to rebound from double-digit losses Sunday. The Lynx (12-12) lost at Washington 101-78, the most points scored against the Lynx since 2017. The Mystics dominated inside and shot 54.8% from the floor. The Liberty (8-15) lost at home to Seattle 84-69 on Sunday. The Lynx, who went 3-0 against New York last season, are 1-1 against the Liberty this season, losing 75-69 on June 12 in Westchester, N.Y., and winning 92-83 at Target Center 10 days later — the 92 points are a season high.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims had 20 points and eight assists Sunday, the WNBA-leading third time this season that she has had at least 20 points and eight assists in a game. Liberty C Tina Charles is among the league’s top 10 in both scoring (17.4) and rebounding (7.5). New York G Kia Nurse is averaging 14.2 points. Former Gophers C Amanda Zahui B, who did not play on Sunday because of a concussion, is averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, both career highs.

Numbers: The Lynx, playing on the road for the fourth time in the past five games, are 5-7 on the road this season with five road games left. The Lynx were 9-8 on the road last season.

Injuries: Lynx F Damiris Dantas (calf) is questionable after she didn’t play Sunday. Zahui B and G Asia Durr (groin) are questionable for the Liberty.

JOEL RIPPEL