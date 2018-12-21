7 p.m. vs. North Carolina A&T • No TV, 100.3-FM

Ten-day break is over for U

Preview: The Gophers (9-2) return to play after a 10-day break. Guard Dupree McBrayer will return to the lineup after missing the Gophers’ last game because of his mother’s funeral. After opening the season with four consecutive losses, the Aggies (4-7) have won four of six, with their last victory coming at Tennessee State (78-76).

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore point guard Isaiah Washington missed practice this week because of a cold, but he returned Thursday and is expected to try to follow up a 13-assist game on Dec. 11 against North Florida. Washington posted the second-highest single-game assist total in school history. Guard Quavius Copeland leads North Carolina A&T with 12.5 points per game.

Numbers: Aggies guard Kameron Langley is tied for 10th in the nation with 6.9 assists per game.

MARCUS FULLER