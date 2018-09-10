WAIKANE, Hawaii — "Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married.
The wedding took place Saturday in Hawaii, where she was born.
The 29-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of the couple kissing at their rehearsal dinner. Parrish wrote she was "loving my husband so much."
Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal on the teen drama series.
Wedding guests included several members of the "Pretty Little Liars" cast and crew.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: US Marines' base could be near storm's bulls-eye
The Latest on Hurricanes Florence and Isaac (all times local):
Variety
Buffalo bishop apologizes again, says he won't resign
The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York, says he's sorry for any of his own "failures" but says he'll remain as leader of the diocese until his retirement.
Celebrities
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Janel Parrish weds in Hawaii
"Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married.
Celebrities
CBS' Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era
The #MeToo movement fighting sexual misconduct had already claimed one of Hollywood's top movie moguls in Harvey Weinstein. Now it has done the same for Leslie Moonves, one of the television industry's most powerful executives.
Variety
New Miss America glad she didn't have to don swimsuit to win
The first woman to win the Miss America crown without having to don a swimsuit says she's glad she didn't have to.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.