On the SI media podcast, host Jimmy Traina and guest John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal were talking about the NFL schedule and specifically Thanksgiving games, when Traina asked Ourand about the nightcap finale of the three-game slate.

"I have heard that Minnesota vs. Philadelphia is one that's in play," Ourand said around the 32-minute mark, adding later: "It's not dead set, but I'm told that it's pretty likely."

That would be a home game for the Vikings, and it would mark the first time Minnesota has hosted a Thanksgiving game. The Vikings have played eight times on Thanksgiving, all on the road against either Detroit or Dallas, going 6-2 in the process.

In 2006, the NFL added a third game on Thanksgiving with the home team rotating through the league. The Vikings haven't had a home game yet, but it sounds as if that is likely to change Nov. 28.

