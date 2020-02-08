ATHENS, Ohio — Jason Preston had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Ohio to a 77-46 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Preston also committed seven turnovers.

Jordan Dartis became Ohio's all-time leader in made 3-pointers, hitting his 291st career 3 on the Bobcats' first basket of the game.

Ben Vander Plas had 18 points for Ohio (11-12, 3-7 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Ben Roderick added 11 points. Jordan Dartis had 11 points.

The RedHawks' 26.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Ohio opponent this season.

Miami (Ohio) scored 11 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Nike Sibande had 12 points for the RedHawks (9-14, 2-8).

Ohio matches up against Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Miami (Ohio) faces Toledo on the road on Tuesday.