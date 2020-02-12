ATHENS, Ohio — Jason Preston had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio defeated Western Michigan 73-61 on Tuesday night.
Ben Vander Plas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Ohio (12-12, 4-7 Mid-American Conference). Jordan Dartis added 15 points and six steals.
Michael Flowers had 21 points for the Broncos (11-13, 4-7). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points.
The Bobcats evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Western Michigan defeated Ohio 77-65 on Jan. 4. Ohio plays Kent State on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Eastern Michigan on the road on Saturday.
