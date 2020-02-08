– For more than half a century, scholars have maintained that prosecutors convicted the wrong men in the assassination of Malcolm X.

Now, 55 years after that bloody afternoon in February 1965, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether to reinvestigate the murder.

Some new evidence comes from a six-part documentary called “Who Killed Malcolm X?,” which began streaming Friday on Netflix. It posits that two of the men convicted could not have been at the scene that day.

Instead it points the finger at four members of a Nation of Islam mosque in Newark, N.J., depicting their involvement as an open secret in their city. One even appeared in a 2010 campaign ad for then-Newark Mayor Cory Booker.

“What got us hooked,” said director Rachel Dretzin “was the notion that the likely shotgun assassin of Malcolm X was living in plain sight in Newark and that many people knew of his involvement, and he was uninvestigated, unprosecuted, unquestioned.”

The case has long tempted scholars, who see a conspiracy hidden in unreleased government documents. A detective in the case, Tony Bouza (later Minneapolis police chief), wrote flatly a few years ago, “The investigation was botched.”

Attempts to reopen the case — to uncover the possible roles of the FBI, New York police and the Nation of Islam, including Louis Farrakhan — have gotten nowhere.

“The vast majority of white opinion at that time was that this was black-on-black crime, and maybe black-extremist-on-black-extremist crime,” said David Garrow, a civil rights historian. “And there was for decades a consensus in black communities that we are not going to pick up that rock to see what’s underneath it.”

At the time Malcolm spoke at the Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965, he was a marked man — spied on by the FBI and the police, denounced as a traitor by the Nation leadership, viscerally hated and beloved. Farrakhan declared him “worthy of death.” A week before his assassination, his home in Queens was firebombed.

Seconds after Malcolm stepped to the lectern, gunfire rang out, then pandemonium.

Talmadge Hayer, a member of the Nation of Islam from a New Jersey mosque, was arrested fleeing the ballroom, with a clip from a handgun used in the killing. Later, police arrested two men from Malcolm’s former Harlem mosque, Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson.

At trial, Hayer, who later became Mujahid Abdul Halim, admitted his guilt but said the other two men were innocent. All three received life sentences. Johnson, who became Khalil Islam, died in 2009; Butler, who is now Muhammad Abdul Aziz, was granted parole in 1985 and still maintains his innocence.

In the late 1970s, Hayer filed affidavits naming four members of the Newark mosque as his partners in the crime.

Since then, the legwork has fallen to biographers and researchers, including a Washington tour guide named Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, the central figure in the new documentary series.

“It bothered me that no one cared about it,” Muhammad said. “I didn’t get paid to do any of this. I’ve sold cars. I’m just a working-class guy.”

In 2010, Muhammad uncovered the identity of one of the supposed assassins named in Hayer’s affidavit, William Bradley, who had changed his name to Almustafa Shabazz. It was Bradley’s shotgun blast, researchers contend, that killed Malcolm.

Shabazz, who died in 2018, denied any involvement and lived in plain sight.

Muhammad published Shabazz’s name and photo on his blog in 2010, and then shared his research with Manning Marable, who was working on his biography, “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention.” Muhammad thinks the other three men named in Hayer’s affidavits are dead.

After the book came out, Alvin Sykes, a Kansas City activist who helped persuade the FBI and Justice Department to create a cold case unit for civil rights-era killings, lobbied federal prosecutors to reinvestigate Malcolm’s murder. The department declined. When Shabazz died, the last remaining loose end was Aziz, the former Norman 3X Butler, now 81, who served 20 years for a crime he insists he did not commit.