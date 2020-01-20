The Pentagon is facing growing pressure from Congress to maintain U.S. troop levels in Africa as the Defense Department considers significantly reducing the American presence to refocus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has undertaken a review of each geographic combatant command, its missions and assignments and will assess whether allies and partner nations can take on more responsibilities, said Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.

The review began with the region under U.S. Africa Command, which includes the entire continent except for Egypt, which falls under U.S. Central Command. President Donald Trump has said that he wants to get the U.S. out of "ridiculous Endless Wars."

Although Pentagon officials say no decisions have been made, the effort has generated a rising bipartisan tide of concern that the U.S. will cede influence to rival nations such as Russia and China and do less to counter extremist groups with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

"Any drawdown of our troops would be shortsighted, could cripple Africom's ability to execute its mission and, as a result, would harm national security," said Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who has been a strong supporter of the Trump administration.

'Our guiding beacon'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., another Trump ally, also raised the issue in a letter to Esper that expressed "serious concern regarding reports of a possible decision to significantly reduce or completely withdraw U.S. Armed Forces," especially in West Africa. The letter was co-signed by Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del.

The cuts are under consideration as high-profile attacks by militants from Niger to Kenya have rattled nerves and raised concerns about stability and security. On Jan. 5, one U.S. service member and two U.S. contractors were killed in an attack carried out by the Somali militant group al-Shabab on an airfield in Kenya, highlighting the group's ability to extend beyond Somalia.

But the Pentagon for two years has signaled a national defense strategy that emphasizes shifting to the Asia-Pacific region to better counter Russia and China, pushing counterterrorism down on the list of priorities.

Esper has described the strategy as "our guiding beacon." But he has also deployed thousands of additional service members to the Middle East following months of turmoil with Iran, including a U.S. drone strike this month that killed an Iranian military commander blamed for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members. The death of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and retaliatory attacks by Iran on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq briefly raised the specter of open warfare.

The Pentagon has about 6,000 troops in Africa, including about 1,400 in West Africa, primarily in Niger, said Air Force Col. Chris Karns, a military spokesman. Some 4,400 are in East Africa, with most in Djibouti, and between 650 and 800 in Somalia, where the U.S. military advises African forces combating al-Shabab.

A senior defense official, who like several other officials interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that changes in Africa could include a greater reliance on a concept the Pentagon calls "dynamic force employment," in which troops are moved with little notice to demonstrate a U.S. presence and unpredictability. The Pentagon has used that model to do things such as showcase an aircraft carrier, but it is unclear how well it will apply in Africa, where small teams of service members are often distributed across large areas.

'Drastic prioritization'

Another senior defense official said that although no decisions have been made, Esper has concerns about past "mission creep," in which efforts gradually expand because service members already are deployed. Esper believes European allies can take on additional missions and allow the Pentagon to focus more elsewhere, the senior official said.

"The thing we always look at it is: Do our goals support the NDS," the official said, referring to the national defense strategy. "We are doing drastic prioritization of all of our assets and all of our personnel on where they are best utilized."

Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, the Africa Command chief, will visit Washington this week for meetings at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill, two defense officials said.