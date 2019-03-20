MEXICO CITY — Press groups are condemning the weekend slaying of a Honduran television journalist.
The InterAmerican Press Association says Gabriel Hernandez was shot to death Sunday in the southern province of Valle.
The 54-yer-old Hernandez hosted the "The People Speak" program on Canal Valle TV and he frequently criticized local government and local politicians. He also reported for the Radio Globo station.
Hernandez reportedly had asked for protection because of threats against him, but the request was not granted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan urged to stop requiring transgender sterilization
Human Rights Watch is urging Japan to drop its requirement that transgender people be sterilized to have their gender changed on official documents.
World
Italy to join China's Belt and Road initiative over US worry
Premier Giuseppe Conte pledged Tuesday to make Italy the first Group of Seven nation to join China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative, despite objections from the United States and concerns within his governing coalition.
World
Iran's woes briefly go up in smoke during fire festival
Iran's many woes briefly went up in smoke as Iranians observed a nearly 4,000-year-old Persian tradition known as the Festival of Fire.
World
Trump warns of tougher sanctions on Venezuela
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States could impose harsher sanctions on Venezuela in its campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
World
Philippines seizes drugs in upscale area, arrests 4 Chinese
Philippine authorities have seized more than 160 kilograms (350 pounds) of methamphetamine concealed in tea wrappers in their second-largest drug haul this year in a sign of how the problem has persisted despite the president's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs.