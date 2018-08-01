1st-$16,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
2nd-$16,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
3rd-$19,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
4th-$14,000, Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
5th-$13,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
6th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile
Malvern Rose Stakes
7th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
8th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
a-Coupled
