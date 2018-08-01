1st-$16,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

2nd-$16,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

3rd-$19,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

4th-$14,000, Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

5th-$13,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

6th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile

Malvern Rose Stakes

7th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

8th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

a-Coupled

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.