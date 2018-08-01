1st-$27,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

2nd-$28,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six Furlongs

3rd-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

4th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

5th-$10,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

6th-$18,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

7th-$29,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

8th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

