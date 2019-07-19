More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US to send asylum seekers back to dangerous part of Mexico
The U.S. government on Friday expanded its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, where thousands of people are already camped, some for several months.
National
Defense in murder case can obtain private social media posts
The California Supreme Court has ruled that the defense in a gang-related murder trial can obtain private postings from social media companies.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Harris both wrong about auto sector
Renaissance or ruin? Americans are being presented with two starkly different accounts of the state of the auto industry, one from President Donald Trump and the other from California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate. Neither is accurate.
National
Judge weighs new Motel 6 settlement in immigration lawsuit
A revised settlement for Motel 6 guests who say the national chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities is returning to court Friday for a judge's review.
National
Florida sheriff to investigate Epstein's work release
A Florida sheriff launched an investigation Friday into whether his department properly monitored the wealthy financer Jeffrey Epstein while he was serving a sentence for soliciting prostitution from underage girls.