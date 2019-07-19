More from Star Tribune
National
Man sentenced to 3 years on riot charge in Virginia rally
A member of a white supremacist group has been sentenced to a little over three years in prison for violence at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.
National
Court deals major blow to hydropower transmission line
The New Hampshire Supreme Court dealt a possibly fatal blow Friday to plans for a hydropower transmission line that has raised concerns among communities and…
National
Ex-NSA contractor sentenced to 9 years for stolen documents
A former National Security Agency contractor who stored two decades' worth of classified documents at his Maryland home was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.
Local
Deputy chief resigns from state Department of Corrections
The move by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Walker comes after a week of turmoil at the Department of Human Services.
National
Trump administration trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is trying to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been held in police custody in Sweden for weeks.