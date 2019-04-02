– For weeks, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico has asked the White House for a private meeting with President Donald Trump to lay out why the struggling island desperately needs federal funds for rebuilding after Hurricane Maria, money that has been tied up in a partisan fight in Congress.

For weeks, the governor’s request has gone unanswered.

Instead, Rosselló, a Democrat, has tried to communicate with the president publicly, saying in cable news interviews, official appearances and on Twitter that he fears Trump has been misled about Puerto Rico’s needs.

Trump, in a string of overnight and early-morning posts, again cast Puerto Rican leaders this week as “incompetent and corrupt” for seeking additional federal aid. “The best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico is President Donald J. Trump,” the president wrote on Twitter. “So many wonderful people, but with such bad Island leadership and with so much money wasted.”

Rosselló on Tuesday responded in a tweet of his own: “Mr. President, once again, we are not your adversaries, we are your citizens.”

On Monday, the Senate blocked a disaster aid package for states across the country over disagreement about how much money to authorize for Puerto Rico. Trump claimed the island has received $91 billion, which is inaccurate; that’s how much damage Hurricane Maria caused the island, according to a federal government estimate.

Rosselló, who is up for re-election next year, has faced intense criticism on the island for taking a smiling selfie with the president days after Hurricane Maria hit in September 2017 and then trying to work cooperatively with Trump even as the president was repeatedly deriding Puerto Rican leaders.

The governor had bigger issues to deal with at home as the resignations of two power Cabinet players became public late Monday. Julia Keleher, the education secretary, and Héctor Pesquera, the public safety secretary, had been among the least popular members of Rosselló’s government.

That’s not to say Puerto Ricans necessarily disagree with Trump’s criticism of the commonwealth’s leaders, even if many locals dislike the president himself, or the disdainful way in which he sometimes refers to the island.

“We have a political caste that is opportunistic and extremely corrupt,” said Eduardo Lalo, a novelist, humanities professor and opinion columnist. “What the president says, of course it’s clumsy and tremendously vulgar, and he says it for reasons of his own that are not substantive. But it’s also objective.”

The truth is, he said, “Puerto Rico is a colony of the United States, and therefore its hands are completely tied.”

Miguel Rodríguez, 54, who owns a company that installs security systems, also labeled their leaders as “corrupt.”

“The government wants to keep demanding money from the government of the United States,” he said. “But much of that help doesn’t reach the people.”

Politically, Rosselló is in an unenviable position experienced by all of his predecessors: Puerto Rico cannot get funding even for its food stamp program without approval from Congress, but it has no congressional representation to make its case in Washington. (Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, a Republican, has no vote in the House.) None of the prior governors, however, had to deal with the dire consequences of a massive hurricane in the middle of a government bankruptcy.

“Neither Trump nor any president of the United States nor any official in the United States has assumed the responsibility it has with Puerto Rico,” Lalo said. “The great tragedy of the Puerto Rican people is that for 120 years, it calls Washington, and no one picks up the phone.”